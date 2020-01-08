Iran's response to any new U.S. action to be proportional - defence minister

DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Iran’s response to U.S. retaliation to Tehran’s missile attacks on American targets in Iraq will be proportional, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami told state television.

“We used short range missiles ... I hope this will be a memorable lesson for America,” Hatami said in reference to Wednesday’s Iranian strikes on U.S. targets that followed last week’s killing of an Iranian commander in a U.S. drone strike.

“Iran’s response (to any U.S. retaliation) will be proportional to what America will do,” he said, adding that U.S. President Donald Trump “has turned the (U.S.) Administration into a terrorist government.”