CAIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Iraq’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Thursday that it has summoned the Iranian ambassador to inform him of Iraq’s refusal to strike military bases on Iraqi lands and that it considers this action as a violation of sovereignty.

