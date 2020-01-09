Trump says he has approved increased U.S. sanctions on Iran

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he has approved increased sanctions on Iran after a missile strike this week on Iraqi bases housing American military personnel, but gave no other details.

“It’s already been done. We’ve increased them. They were very severe, but now it’s increased substantially,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I just approved it a little while ago with Treasury.” (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)