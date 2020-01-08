Iran's Guards warn against U.S. retaliation to Tehran's missile attacks - TV

DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that any retaliatory measures by the United States against Tehran’s missile attacks on American targets in Iraq would draw a renewed response, state television reported.

“Americans know now that their bases can be targeted by Iran ... Their bases will be targeted if the United States responds to Iran’s missile attacks in Iraq,” state TV cited the Guards as saying.

A senior official in Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office said Iran’s response to the killing of its top commander Qassem Soleimani so far had been the “weakest” of the Iranian revenge scenarios, state TV reported. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Edmund Blair)