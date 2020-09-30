Iran-backed groups behind Erbil rocket attack - Iraqi Kurdish security agency

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups launched a rocket attack targeting U.S. troops in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan’s counter terrorism service said on Wednesday.

“Six rockets were launched from the borders of the Sheikh Amir village in Nineveh province by the Popular Mobilisation Forces who were targeting (U.S.-led) coalition forces in Erbil International Airport,” the service said in a statement.

Four rockets landed at the edge of the airport compound and two did not explode, it added.