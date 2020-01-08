Company News
January 8, 2020 / 9:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lufthansa cancels daily flight between Frankfurt and Tehran

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s flagship carrier Lufthansa is cancelling its daily flight between Frankfurt and Tehran due to the situation in Iran, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

He added that Lufthansa was also cancelling its next planned flight - on Saturday - to Erbil in Iraq.

Several other major airlines said on Wednesday they were re-routing flights to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran after the Federal Aviation Administration banned U.S. carriers from the area following an Iranian missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Thomas Seythal)

