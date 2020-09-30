Erbil rocket attack yielded no casualties - Iraqi military

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s military blamed a “terrorist group” for launching a Wednesday rocket attack on the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region’s capital, Erbil, and said there had been no casualties.

The attack was launched from the back of a vehicle in the northern Nineveh province, the military said in a statement, saying that the local commander responsible for securing the launch area has been suspended pending an investigation.

“Tonight on Wednesday a terrorist group targeted Erbil with a number of rockets,” the military said.