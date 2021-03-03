U.S. contractor dies from 'cardiac episode' following Iraq rocket attack - Pentagon

FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Wednesday said that an American civilian contractor died after suffering a “cardiac episode” while sheltering from rockets fired at a base in Iraq.

“We cannot attribute responsibility at this time, and we do not have a complete picture of the extent of the damage,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Kirby added that defensive systems at Al Asad air base were used and that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was closely monitoring the situation.