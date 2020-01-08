No Polish troops in Iraq hurt in Iranian missile attacks - minister

WARSAW, Jan 8 (Reuters) - No Polish troops stationed in Iraq were hurt in Iranian missile attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq, Poland’s Defence Minister said on Wednesday.

“None of the Polish soldiers in Iraq were hurt in rocket attacks on Al-Asad and Erbil bases. We are in constant contact with the commander of the Polish Military Contingent in Iraq,” Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq early on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander, whose killing last week raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. (Reporting by Alan Charlish, editing by Louise Heavens)