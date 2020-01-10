Pompeo discussed expanded NATO force in Iraq with Canadian formin -statement

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the possibility of an expanded NATO presence in Iraq in a call with his Canadian counterpart, Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne, the State Department said on Friday.

“The Secretary and Foreign Minister also spoke about the Iranian regime’s continued aggressive and destabilizing actions in the region and steps to contain it, specifically, the opportunity for an expanded NATO force in Iraq and appropriate burden sharing,” department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)