CAIRO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Qatar’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that Qatar is closely following developments in Iraq, and seeking to coordinate with friendly countries to reduce tensions.

Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said in a tweet: “We seek through a series of communications to consult and coordinate with friendly and brotherly countries to calm and reduce escalation.” (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alex Richardson)