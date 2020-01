(Corrects day of the week to Saturday in first sentence)

BAGHDAD, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A Katyusha rocket fell near the United States embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions on Saturday but caused no casualties, two police sources told Reuters.

The rocket fell inside the Green Zone’s Celebrations Square, near the U.S. embassy. (Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Maha El Dahan)