Russia tells its air carriers to avoid flights over Iraq, Iran, Gulf and Gulf of Oman - agencies

MOSCOW, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, told Russian air carriers to avoid flights in the airspace of Iraq, Iran, the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.

“Due to information on existing security risks for international civil aircraft flights, Rosaviatsia recommends until further notice not to use the airspace over the territories of Iran, Iraq, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman for Russian civilian flights, including transit flights,” RIA news agency quoted the Rosaviatsia statement as saying.