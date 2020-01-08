Company News
Singapore Airlines diverts flights from Iranian airspace

SINGAPORE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines said on Wednesday it was diverting all flight routes from Iranian airspace.

The move comes after Iran said it launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

“All SIA flight routes are being diverted from the Iranian airspace,” the airline said in an email, without giving a reason for the diversion. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

