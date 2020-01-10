Energy
January 10, 2020

Iraq's top cleric condemns U.S., Iran confrontation on Iraqi soil

BAGHDAD, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Iraq’s top Shi’ite Muslim cleric on Friday condemned mutual U.S. and Iranian attacks on Iraqi soil and warned of deteriorating security in the country and wider region as a result of Washington’s standoff with Tehran.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said the attacks were a violation of sovereignty and that no foreign powers should be allowed to decide Iraq’s fate. Sistani delivered his message through a representative who spoke at Friday prayer in the holy city of Kerbala. (Reporting by John Davison and Aziz El Yaakoubi)

