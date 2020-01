Sistani's son welcomes Soleimani, Muhandis funeral in Najaf -Iraqi state TV

BAGHDAD, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The son of Iraq’s top Shi’ite cleric was there to welcome the funeral procession for Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the Shi’ite holy city of Najaf, state TV said on Saturday.

“Mohammed Redha al-Sistani receives the bodies of the martyrs ... in Najaf,” state TV said.

Mohamed Redha is the son of the country’s top Shi’ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

A procession carrying the bodies of Soleimani, Muhandis and other Iraqis killed in a U.S. strike moved on Saturday from Baghdad to the Shi’ite holy city of Kerbala and finally arrived in Najaf. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Maha El Dahan)