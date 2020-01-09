Turkish, Pegasus airlines to resume flights to Iran, Iraq -sources

ISTANBUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Turkish and Pegasus airlines will resume flights to Iran and Iraq on Thursday night, company sources told Reuters, after they halted flights for some 24 hours due to tensions between Iran and the United States.

Turkish Airlines will fly to Tehran out of Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport at 1805 GMT on Thursday, one source said. A second source said Pegasus Airlines would fly to Tehran at 2050 GMT out of the same airport. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)