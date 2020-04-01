Aide to Iran's Khamenei cautions against U.S. "provocative actions" in Iraq

April 1 (Reuters) - A top military aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cautioned the United States on Wednesday of consequences of “provocative actions” in Iraq, Iranian news agencies reported.

“We advise U.S. politicians and military to take responsibility for the consequences of their provocative actions (in Iraq),” General Yahya Rahim Safavi said, quoted by the semi-official news agency Tasnim. “Any U.S. action will mark an even larger strategic failure in the current president’s record.”

Rahim Safavi made the comments hours before U.S. President Donald Trump said that Iran or its proxies planned a sneak attack on U.S. targets in Iraq and warned they would pay a “very heavy price” but gave no details. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)