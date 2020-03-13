Energy
March 13, 2020 / 4:25 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Iraq to complain to the UN over U.S. air strikes - ministry

CAIRO, March 13 (Reuters) - Iraq will complain to the United Nations and the Security Council about overnight U.S. air strikes, a spokesman for the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The Iraqi military said earlier on Friday that the air strikes had killed six people and described them as a violation of sovereignty.

The United States said it carried out the strikes on Thursday against an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq that it blames for a rocket attack a day earlier which killed two American soldiers and a British soldier. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Gareth Jones)

