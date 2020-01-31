Industrials
January 31, 2020 / 10:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iraq's top cleric condemns use of force against protest camps, calls for early election

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Iraq’s leading Shi’ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, on Friday condemned the use of force to disperse protest camps across the country, and renewed calls for early elections to be held in a free and fair manner.

Sistani, who delivered his message through a representative at Friday prayers in the holy city of Kerbala, also “heavily condemned” U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and John Davison; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
