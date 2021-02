FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany October 20, 2020. Stefanie Loos/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi discussed with U.S. President Joe Biden developing bilateral relations and continuing cooperation to fight Islamic State, Al-Kadhimi wrote in a tweet late on Tuesday.

“We also affirmed the work to continue the strategic dialogue between our two countries on the basis of Iraqi national sovereignty,” Al-Kadihimi added.