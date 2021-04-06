Iraqi PM agreed on Saudi, UAE investment projects in Iraq, with value exceeding $6 billion: agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq’s prime minister agreed with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on investment projects in Iraq, worth more than $6 billion, Iraq state news agency said on Tuesday.
Prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi visited Saudi Arabia last week and the UAE on Sunday. Saudi Arabia and Iraq agreed to establish a joint fund, with an estimated capital of $3 billion, as a contribution from the kingdom in promoting investment in Iraq’s economic fields, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.
