Iraqi PM agreed on Saudi, UAE investment projects in Iraq, with value exceeding $6 billion: agency

FILE PHOTO: Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi looks on as he wears a face mask at the central station gas processing plant at Rumaila oilfield in Basra, Iraq, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq’s prime minister agreed with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on investment projects in Iraq, worth more than $6 billion, Iraq state news agency said on Tuesday.

Prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi visited Saudi Arabia last week and the UAE on Sunday. Saudi Arabia and Iraq agreed to establish a joint fund, with an estimated capital of $3 billion, as a contribution from the kingdom in promoting investment in Iraq’s economic fields, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.