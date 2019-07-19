UPDATE 1-Shareholders in Brazilian reinsurer IRB raise $2 bln in offering

(Updates with securities filing, adds context)

By Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA set its price per share at 88 reais in a secondary share offering late on Thursday, according to a securities filing.

The Brazilian government and state-controlled insurance company BB Seguros, both shareholders in IRB, raised 7.4 billion reais ($1.99 billion) in the share offering which is part of a wider effort by President Jair Bolsonaro’s government to unload state-owned assets.

The price in the offering had a roughly 2% discount compared to the market close on Thursday. IRB shares accumulated a loss of 8.4% over the last 30 days, after large shareholders announced their intention to sell.

The investment banking units of Banco do Brasil SA , Bank of America, Banco Bradesco SA , Caixa Economica Federal, Citigroup, Itau Unibanco Holding SA and UBS Group AG managed the offering.

The additional IRB shares will start trading on Sao Paulo’s B3 SA stock exchange on July 22.

Following the share offering, private-sector lenders Banco Bradesco SA and Itau Unibanco Holding SA will remain as major IRB shareholders, with a 15.2% stake each. They are not allowed to sell their shares for the next six months.

Earlier this year, a government fund managed by state bank Caixa Economica Federal also sold its 8.9% stake in IRB in a share offering.