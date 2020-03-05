UPDATE 1-Brazil's IRB reviews outlook after CEO, CFO ousted over Buffet rumors

(Adds shares drop, CEO and CFO comments)

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, March 5 (Reuters) - New management at Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA on Thursday said they were reviewing 2020 forecasts and ending some performance bonuses after the dismissal of top executives, but could not say if there would be new estimates.

IRB’s board replaced its chief executive and chief financial officer on Wednesday over rumors that Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway was an investor, which it denied, sending shares more than 30% lower in a single session.

Werner Suffert, former CFO of BB Seguridade, will serve as interim CEO and CFO at IRB, following the departure of CEO Jose Cardoso and CFO Fernando Passos. The company is also looking for a new chairman.

Although IRB shares opened about 5% higher on Thursday, they soon erased gains and were down more than 5% in midday Sao Paulo trading.

Analysts at Credit Suisse told clients in a note that the management change was an important step toward beginning to restore credibility.

Interim Chairman Pedro Guimaraes assured investors on a conference call that he has no concerns regarding IRB’s financial statements. Short-selling asset manager Squadra Investimentos has been questioning IRB’s accounting methods, sending shares down nearly 50% this year.

“The board of directors is not uncomfortable with IRB’s accounting,” Guimaraes said. “Auditors have always given unconditional approval to its financial statements.”

Still, he signaled some changes. The company’s new CEO and CFO will not receive bonuses based on the target of doubling IRB’s market capitalization in three years. A new compensation plan will be more aligned with long-term results, Guimaraes said.

The company’s 2020 forecasts are also under review, but Werner said it was not related to potential accounting problems.

“We’ll revise the guidance to see if it is adjusted to market conditions,” new CEO and CFO Suffert said.

He added that he sees room for more disclosure in IRB’s financial statements. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Additional reporting by Paula Laier Editing by Brad Haynes and Grant McCool)