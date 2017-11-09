FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland will not change rules for deferred tax assets -minister
Sections
Featured
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
Business
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Markets
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2017 / 10:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ireland will not change rules for deferred tax assets -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ireland’s finance minister, who has threatened to penalise banks if they do not quickly compensate mortgage customers they overcharged, said on Thursday he will not change how deferred tax assets (DTAs) are taxed in the banking system.

“As I speak now, I do not have any intention of changing how we tax the deferred losses within the banking system because I believe there would be consequences to such a statement,” Paschal Donohoe told a parliamentary committee, referring to how it would impact the sale of further state stakes in the banks. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.