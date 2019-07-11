Ireland raises 1 billion euros in dual bond sale

DUBLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - Ireland’s debt agency raised 1 billion euros in a dual bond sale on Thursday, increasing its total issuance of benchmark bonds since the start of the year to 11.25 billion euros.

The National Treasury Management Agency said it sold 600 million euros of 2029 bonds at a yield of 0.136 percent, with demand 2.5 times supply. It also sold 400 million euros of 2033 bonds at a yield of 0.497% and demand 2.4 times supply.

The agency has set a target to raise 14 billion to 18 billion euros from bond issues this year. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)