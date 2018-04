DUBLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - Ireland on Tuesday raised 4 billion euros in a syndicated 15-year bond issue, the national debt agency said.

The issue attracted 12.5 billion euro of investor orders at a price of 4 basis points over mid-swaps, the National Treasury Management Agency said.

A market source said the bonds were issued at a yield of less than 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Graham Fahy Editing by Andrew Heavens)