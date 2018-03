DUBLIN, March 5 (Reuters) - Ireland will seek to raise 1 billion euros worth of debt on Thursday in a dual bond auction, the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said on Monday.

Ireland will tap four- and 10-year bonds to add to the 5.25 billion euros so far raised of its planned 14 to 18 billion euros issuance of long-term debt this year. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Gareth Jones)