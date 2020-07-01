Irish debt agency to hold two bond auctions in Q3

DUBLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - Ireland will hold two bond and three treasury bill auctions in the third quarter, the debt agency said, as it races towards an annual funding target of up to 24 billion euros to shore up government finances after the coronavirus pandemic.

Ireland will run one treasury bill auction a month between July and September and bond auctions on July 9 and September 10, the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ireland has raised 18.5 billion euros from bond issuance so far this year. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Gareth Jones)