Bonds News
July 30, 2019 / 7:32 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

No-deal Brexit worries push Irish bond spreads to widest in over a month

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Irish government bond yield spreads over Germany hit their widest levels in over a month on Tuesday, as worries grow over the potential impact of a no-deal Brexit on Ireland.

Sterling has dropped to 28-month lows against the dollar and euro on worries that Britain may be crashing out of the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31 under new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In the euro zone bond market, Ireland has been hardest hit; Britain is Ireland’s biggest trading partner, and the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is a key issue in negotiations.

The Ireland/Germany 10-year bond yield spread widened to 54 basis points on Tuesday, the widest since June 20. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sujata Rao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below