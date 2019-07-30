No-deal Brexit worries push Irish bond spreads to widest in over a month

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Irish government bond yield spreads over Germany hit their widest levels in over a month on Tuesday, as worries grow over the potential impact of a no-deal Brexit on Ireland.

Sterling has dropped to 28-month lows against the dollar and euro on worries that Britain may be crashing out of the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31 under new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In the euro zone bond market, Ireland has been hardest hit; Britain is Ireland’s biggest trading partner, and the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is a key issue in negotiations.

The Ireland/Germany 10-year bond yield spread widened to 54 basis points on Tuesday, the widest since June 20. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sujata Rao)