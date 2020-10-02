Irish tax take better than expected in September - minister

DUBLIN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The trend of Ireland’s tax take declining by less than expected continued last month, particularly with regard to income tax, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Friday ahead of the release of data for September.

Ireland has collected far more revenue than it had expected early in the coronavirus pandemic, keeping the year-on-year decline in the overall tax take so far this year to 2.3% at the end of August.

“While continuing to be down versus where they were down a year ago, they are less down that we would have expected in the very dark days of April. In particular what we are continuing to see is that our income tax performance is holding up strongly in the circumstances,” Donohoe told national broadcaster RTE. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)