DUBLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Ireland’s Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe on Tuesday announced plans to double the country’s tax on betting to 2 percent, to take effect from January next year.

“In addition, betting duty on the commission earned by betting intermediaries or exchanges will increase from 15 per cent to 25 per cent,” Donohoe said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Graham Fahy)