TABLE-Ireland's macroeconomic forecasts for 2019-2024

    DUBLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Ireland presented a no-deal Brexit
budget for 2020 on Tuesday, pledging a 1.2 billion-euro package
to keep companies afloat by allowing the state's finances to
return to deficit if Britain leaves the European Union without a
deal.
    Below are the government's updated macroeconomic assumptions
based on its central scenario that Britain will quit the bloc
without a transition period to ease the disruption. For 
previous forecasts, click.
    
                    2019   2020   2021   2022   2023   2024 
                                                       
 GDP real (%)       5.5    0.7    2.5    2.8    2.7    2.6  
                                                       
 Modified domestic  1.8    0.8    1.3    1.4    1.5    1.5
 demand (%)                                            
 Govt balance (%    0.2    -0.6   -0.2   0.1    0.4    0.7
 of GDP)                                               
 Gross debt (% of   59.3   56.5   56.4   54.4   53.8   53.0
 GDP)                                                  
 Gross debt (% of   100.2  97.4   97.7   94.9   94.5   93.9
 GNI*)                                                 
                                                       
 HICP (%)           0.9    1.3    1.4    1.8    2.0    2.1
                                                       
                                                       
 Unemployment       5.2    5.7    5.9    5.9    5.7    5.5  
 (% annual                                             
 average)                                              
                                                       
 Exports  (%)       10.2   0.9    4.2    4.1    4.0    3.9  
                                                       
 Imports  (%)       22.6   -6.5   2.9    4.4    4.6    4.5
                                                       
 Personal           2.7    1.4    1.9    2.1    2.3    2.4
 Consumption (%)                                       
 Investment (%)     50.4   -24.0  -3.6   3.9    3.9    3.9
 Government         4.5    3.5    2.0    2.0    2.0    2.0
 consumption (%)                                       
                                                       
 Tax revenue (bln   58.63  61.25  63.62  66.38  69.42  72.86
 eur)                                                  
 Net current        55.11  57.42  58.30  60.38  62.65  64.90
 expenditure (bln)                                     
 Net capital        9.42   9.28   10.82  11.10  11.42  12.03
 expenditure (bln)                                     
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dan Grebler)
