TABLE-Ireland's macroeconomic forecasts for 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Ireland presented a no-deal Brexit budget for 2020 on Tuesday, pledging a 1.2 billion-euro package to keep companies afloat by allowing the state's finances to return to deficit if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal. Below are the government's updated macroeconomic assumptions based on its central scenario that Britain will quit the bloc without a transition period to ease the disruption. For previous forecasts, click. 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 GDP real (%) 5.5 0.7 2.5 2.8 2.7 2.6 Modified domestic 1.8 0.8 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.5 demand (%) Govt balance (% 0.2 -0.6 -0.2 0.1 0.4 0.7 of GDP) Gross debt (% of 59.3 56.5 56.4 54.4 53.8 53.0 GDP) Gross debt (% of 100.2 97.4 97.7 94.9 94.5 93.9 GNI*) HICP (%) 0.9 1.3 1.4 1.8 2.0 2.1 Unemployment 5.2 5.7 5.9 5.9 5.7 5.5 (% annual average) Exports (%) 10.2 0.9 4.2 4.1 4.0 3.9 Imports (%) 22.6 -6.5 2.9 4.4 4.6 4.5 Personal 2.7 1.4 1.9 2.1 2.3 2.4 Consumption (%) Investment (%) 50.4 -24.0 -3.6 3.9 3.9 3.9 Government 4.5 3.5 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 consumption (%) Tax revenue (bln 58.63 61.25 63.62 66.38 69.42 72.86 eur) Net current 55.11 57.42 58.30 60.38 62.65 64.90 expenditure (bln) Net capital 9.42 9.28 10.82 11.10 11.42 12.03 expenditure (bln) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dan Grebler)