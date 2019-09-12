Irish buy-to-let arrears rise for second successive quarter

DUBLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The proportion of Irish residential investment property loans in arrears over 90 days rose for the second successive quarter to the highest level in more than a year, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The amount of so-called buy-to-let loans in arrears rose to 15.2% in the second quarter from 14.6% in the first three months of the year when the quarterly rate rose for the first time since it peaked at 22.1% in 2014.

The proportion of homeowners in arrears for more than three months remained at an eight-year-low of 6% again at the end of June. The central bank added that the decline in the numbers in deep arrears of two years or more had slowed in recent quarters. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)