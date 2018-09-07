FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 10:33 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Irish mortgage arrears fall at fastest rate in three years

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The number of Irish homeowners in arrears for more than 90 days fell at the fastest quarterly rate in three years to stand at 6.3 percent at the end of June compared to 6.7 percent three months earlier, central bank data showed on Friday.

Accounts in arrears over 720 days also fell by 1 percent on the quarter, but represented a slightly increased 61 percent of homeowners who have missed three or more payments and at 2.5 billion euros, 90 percent of all arrears balances outstanding. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

