DUBLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The number of Irish homeowners in arrears for more than 90 days fell to 6.2 percent at the end of September from 6.3 percent three months earlier, central bank data showed on Friday.

The rate of arrears over 720 days was unchanged at 14.7 percent, the bank said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)