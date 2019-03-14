Irish mortgages arrears fell to 6 percent at the end of 2018

DUBLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - The number of Irish homeowners in arrears for more than 90 days fell to 6 percent at the end of December from 6.2 percent three months earlier, the lowest level in eight years, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Accounts in deep arrears over 720 days also continued to fall, the central bank said and represented 44 percent of all accounts in arrears. However at 2.3 billion euros, they accounted for 88 percent of all arrears balances outstanding. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)