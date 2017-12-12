FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish banks have made "enormous progress" on NPLs - central bank
December 12, 2017 / 11:50 AM / in 16 minutes

Irish banks have made "enormous progress" on NPLs - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Irish banks have made enormous progress on reducing their non-performing loans (NPLs) and are now left with very challenging cases that need to be dealt with in a sustainable manner, Irish Central Bank Deputy Governor Ed Sibley said on Tuesday.

“An enormous amount of progress has been made in the Irish system in terms of NPL reduction but what we are now left with are some very challenging cases. We want banks to reduce those NPLs in a sustainable way at the same time as making sure customers are treated fairly,” Sibley told a news conference. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens+)

