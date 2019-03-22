Ireland kicks off race to succeed ECB-bound central bank chief

DUBLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - Ireland kicked off the race to succeed Philip Lane as governor of the country’s central bank after Lane was appointed to the European Central Bank’s executive board by European Union leaders on Friday.

The confirmation of Lane as the ECB’s new chief economist, which was widely expected, will cut short his seven-year term at home at the halfway point. He is due to take up his position in Frankfurt on June 1.

Candidates for the role of Irish central bank chief, which also includes a seat on the ECB’s Governing Council, have until April 5 to apply, Ireland’s finance ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)