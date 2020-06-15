Ireland open to increasing green bond issuance - debt chief

DUBLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - Ireland’s debt agency is open to increasing the amount of green bonds it issues as part of its funding mix to take advantage of a market that is growing exponentially, chief executive Conor O’Kelly said on Monday.

Ireland began issuing the bonds which fund projects with environmental benefits in 2018, projects the potential next coalition government plans to increase significantly if a deal agreed on Monday is ratified by party members.

“It’s attractive, it diversifies our source of fund so I think that’s something we’d be very open to in the mix of our funding, if green was to increase,” O’Kelly told a news conference. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)