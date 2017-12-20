FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 20, 2017 / 5:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ireland repays final IMF loans from bailout early

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ireland on Wednesday said it had repaid ahead of schedule 5.5 billion euros of loans taken under its 2010 bailout by the European Union and International Monetary Fund, including the last tranche to the IMF.

The Irish debt agency said it had repaid early 4.5 billion euros to the IMF and 1 billion euros of bilateral loans to Sweden and Denmark that were part of the bailout package .

Ireland hopes to save around 150 million euros by refinancing the money at cheaper rates as a result of the early repayment, the finance ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.