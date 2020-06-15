Irish debt agency chief warns on longer term borrowing

DUBLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - The head of Ireland’s debt agency said he is not worried about the next four years from a borrowing perspective but that the state needs to prepare for the decade after that due to an increase in already high debt levels.

“While addressing COVID-19 is today’s urgent priority, Ireland should prepare for dealing with a higher debt burden and the risks that this entails. It’s possible the tailwinds that exist today will be replaced with headwinds in the future,” Conor O’Kelly said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)