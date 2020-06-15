Financials
June 15, 2020 / 1:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Irish debt agency chief warns on longer term borrowing

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - The head of Ireland’s debt agency said he is not worried about the next four years from a borrowing perspective but that the state needs to prepare for the decade after that due to an increase in already high debt levels.

“While addressing COVID-19 is today’s urgent priority, Ireland should prepare for dealing with a higher debt burden and the risks that this entails. It’s possible the tailwinds that exist today will be replaced with headwinds in the future,” Conor O’Kelly said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below