Irish debt agency to launch new 2050 bond by syndication

DUBLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - Ireland plans to issue a new 2050 bond in a syndicated sale in the near future, its debt agency said on Tuesday.

The bond “is expected to be launched and priced in the near future subject to market conditions”, the agency said in a statement. As a result, the agency said it was cancelling a bond auction that had been scheduled for Thursday.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland Ltd, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs have been appointed as joint lead managers for the transaction, it said.