Irish debt office boss says has bigger worries than Brexit

DUBLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ireland’s debt office has bigger concerns than Brexit including Italy’s bond market and banking system which it is watching closely, the National Treasury Management Agency’s chief executive said on Friday.

“Of course it would be trite to say Brexit is not a worry, but we have things we worry about more. Italy is still in a vulnerable place and we are watching that market and the banking system closely,” Conor O’Kelly said in a speech.

“Changes in the international tax regime are also a concern for investors. But it’s just as likely the next negative shock to funding and markets will come from something we have not yet even thought about.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by William Schomberg)