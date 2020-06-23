Irish mortgages arrears fell to nine-year low in first quarter

DUBLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - The number of Irish homeowners in arrears for more than 90 days fell to 5.6% at the end of March from 5.7% three months earlier, the lowest level in nine years, data showed on Tuesday.

The proportion of residential investment property loans in arrears more than 90 days also fell for the third quarter in a row, having risen unexpectedly to the highest level in more than a year last June, the data from Ireland’s central bank showed. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alex Richardson)