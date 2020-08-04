Irish car sales down 14% in key month of July

DUBLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Ireland posted an annual fall of 14% in July, a key month for sales in the country, where registration plates change every year on Jan. 1 and July 1, the Society of the Irish Motor Industry said.

New car registrations in the year to the end of July were down 30% compared to the same period last year, while used car imports for the year to date were down 50%, the industry body said.

“While the July registration period did bring much needed activity back to showrooms, new car sales continue to disappoint,” the society’s director general Brian Cooke said in a statement.

Irish retail sales rose 3.5% year-on-year in June, data showed last week, the first annual increase since the coronavirus lockdown, as pent-up demand led to large increases in many categories, even as parts of the economy remained closed. (Reporting by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman)