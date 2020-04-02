Irish tax take falls sharply in March, full force of coronavirus ahead

DUBLIN, April 2 (Reuters) - Ireland’s tax revenue fell 21% year-on-year in March, data showed on Thursday, as the coronavirus shutdown of the economy led to a collapse in VAT returns and with a surge in jobless claims yet to hit income taxes.

Ireland’s tax take, which has been lifted to record levels in recent years by a fast growing economy, was up 1.1% in the first quarter after a strong opening two months but 5.7% behind targets that the finance ministry said would now be revised.

VAT returns halved year-on-year in March and were down 17% for the quarter as a whole after tax authorities said they would not punish deferred payments. Income tax, lagging the huge rise in unemployment, was up 13.5% year-on-year in the quarter.

The number of people claiming jobless benefits or wage subsidy in Ireland tripled in March, data showed earlier on Thursday, as the economic impact left the state supporting 513,350 people, or a fifth of the labour force.

Spending by government departments was up 13.5% or 1.6 billion euros on a year ago and 7.6% beyond what had been earmarked. The exchequer recorded a first-quarter deficit of 2.5 billion euros versus 966 million euros a year ago.

“At this early stage the full economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet been manifested in taxation receipts. It is likely that revenues will continue to deteriorate significantly over the coming months,” the finance department said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)