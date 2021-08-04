Irish VAT receipts soar in July as economy reopens

DUBLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ireland collected 3.4% more tax than expected during the first seven months of the year after the reopening of large parts of the economy led to one of the highest monthly VAT receipt totals on record, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Tax revenues have been far more resilient than expected throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly due to the largest category, income tax, which was 0.5% ahead of target at the end of July.

VAT receipts, which are collected every second month, were 16.7% ahead of target in July alone after Ireland’s hospitality sector emerged from its longest lockdown to date. That brought the cumulative VAT total for the year to date 7.7% above profile.

The amount of VAT collected last month was also 7.5% higher than in July 2019, before the pandemic struck.

With spending up 2.9% year-on-year but 3.7% below forecast, the exchequer recorded a lower deficit of 10.7 billion euros on a 12-month rolling basis. The government expects to run a budget deficit of 5.1% of gross domestic product this year, broadly similar to 2020. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)