February 18, 2020

Irish annual employment rate accelerates to 3.5% in Q4

DUBLIN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Job growth accelerated in Ireland in the final quarter of 2019, expanding by 3.5% year-on-year compared with annual growth of 2.4 percent in the previous quarter, data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed on Tuesday.

Employment, which is measured comprehensively on a quarterly basis, rose in 13 of the 14 sectors, with the information and communication sector posting the largest rate of increase at 10.7%. The jobless rate stood at 4.8% at the end of January.

“Despite a challenging 2019 due to Brexit uncertainty and a slowdown in international markets, I am very pleased to see today’s figures,” Ireland’s Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in a statement, adding that the economy would face the further uncertainty relating to the EU’s future trading relationship with Britain from a position of strength. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alex Richardson)

