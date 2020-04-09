Market News
April 9, 2020 / 10:16 AM / in 2 hours

Irish coronavirus adjusted unemployment rate soars to 16.5%

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 9 (Reuters) - Ireland’s unemployment rate more than trebled to 16.5% at the end of March including those receiving emergency coronavirus jobless benefits, the state’s statistics office said on Thursday, ahead of a likely further surge this month.

The standard monthly unemployment estimate rose to just 5.4% from 4.8% in February, the Central Statistics Office said, as those in receipt of the new welfare payment “do not meet the internationally agreed criteria to be considered as unemployed”.

The new COVID-19 adjusted unemployment measure was based on the 283,037 people on the higher emergency payment and 207,200 on regular benefits at the end of the month. A further 224,000 received the emergency payment in the first three days of April, the employment affairs office said on Monday. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below